Madonna has 2 new songs out this month with Sam Smith and The Weeknd

Madonna is featured on two songs dropping this month.



The Queen of Pop is releasing a collaboration with Sam Smith called 'Vulgar' on June 9, while she is also on the track 'Popular' from vol.1 of The Weeknd's 'The Idol' soundtrack.



Sam, 31, posted a 15-second clip of the tune with “SXM, ‘Vulgar’, June 9th, Sam and Madonna” flashing up on the screen.



And Madonna, 60, teased alongside what appears to be the single art of the pair in corsets: "VULGAR…………. new song out Friday, June 9th @samsmith."



'The Idol' song, which is out on Friday (02.06.23), also features rapper Playboi Carter.



The Weeknd, 33, has already released 'Double Fantasy' from the soundtrack featuring Future.



Meanwhile, Madonna's 40th anniversary 'Celebration Tour' is due to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.



The 'Material Girl' hitmaker is putting "everything" she's got into the show.



A source said recently: "Madonna is putting absolutely everything into this show and is laser-focused on making it a spectacle which the fans will adore. Every single detail is being thought over at length. It will be well worth the wait."



The 'Vogue' hitmaker also recently announced a new Nashville show to benefit trans rights organisations.



Madonna will be donating a portion of proceeds from her upcoming concert at the Bridgestone Arena on December 22.



She said in a statement on Instagram: “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.



"Also, these so-called laws to protect. our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen.



"Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!”



Madonna will be joined by 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Bob the Drag Queen for the stop on her mammoth jaunt as a protest to Tennessee's anti-LGBTQIA+ bills which saw the state become the first in the US to effectively ban public drag shows, and drag shows for children.



The bill means "male or female impersonators" are now classed as adult cabaret performers.



Those violating the new law may face a misdemeanour criminal charge, while repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.



Under the law, there is also a ban on gender-affirming healthcare including puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender minors.