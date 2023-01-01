Megan Thee Stallion is 'healing' before releasing new music

Megan Thee Stallion will not release new music until she is in a better place.

During an interview with InStyle, the award-winning rapper stated that she would not be releasing new music until she has finished "healing".

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place," the WAP rapper told the publication. "Right now, I'm focusing on healing."

According to the publication, the three-time Grammy winner is spending her time with her dogs, working out, watching TV and finding ways to protect her peace away from the music industry.

"The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burnout," she explained. "Life is about balance."

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult few years since she was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez after a party in July 2020. Following a highly-publicised trial in December, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. He is due to be sentenced on 13 June.

Megan has also been embroiled in a nasty legal battle with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, where she is seeking to be freed from her contract.