Rick Astley does interview in his Pyjamas and jokes he'll rock them on Glasto stage

Rick Astley has joked that he's on so early at Glastonbury that he might as well perform in his pyjamas.

The 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker appeared on 'BBC Breakfast' after it was announced that he's a last-minute addition to the line-up on Saturday, June 24, with Rick and his band playing the Pyramid Stage at 12.00pm.

And after Rick was interviewed in his pyjamas on the early morning news show, he said his nightwear might make another appearance at Worthy Farm.

The 80s pop legend told the newsreaders: "I'll be very early on the Saturday, a bit too early, but there we go. I might do it in my pyjamas."

Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses are the headliners.

Cat Stevens/Yusef is playing the Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

Skepta, The Chemical Brothers, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Lewis Capaldi are also among the acts performing between June 21 and June 25.

Elton is set to be joined by mystery guests during his headline slot.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer, 76, told BBC Radio 2 chat on Tuesday (30.05.23): “It’s the first time I’ve been asked… it’s come at the right time, I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and it’s the most wonderful way to sign off in England.

“I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are.”

Elton has collaborated with a huge range of acts, and his most recent album, 2021’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, is packed with appearances from A-list music stars including Dua Lipa, 27, Miley Cyrus, 30, and 75-year-old Stevie Nicks.