Sir Elton John is "a little intimidated" by Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old music legend is set to headline the world-famous music festival for the first time in his six-decade-spanning career on June 25, and he has no idea what to expect when he steps out on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Speaking to BBC London, he confessed: “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

Fans can expect mystery guests during the headline set.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer, 76, told BBC Radio 2: “It’s the first time I’ve been asked… it’s come at the right time, I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and it’s the most wonderful way to sign off in England.

“I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are.”

Elton has collaborated with a huge range of acts, and his most recent album, 2021’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, is packed with appearances from A-list music stars including Dua Lipa, 27, Miley Cyrus, 30, and 75-year-old Stevie Nicks.

Elton - who has children Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, with his husband and manager David Furnish, 60 - added about his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which launched in 2018 and experienced numerous delays due to the pandemic: “It’s been everything I’d hoped it would be and more… it’s been better than I could ever have imagined it to be… I float off the stage into oblivion.

“I’m happy, I’m happy in my personal life and my professional life, everything in my life is so wonderful.

“So I think that’s why the performances really satisfy me.”

When asked what his ideal life will be after he finishes touring in July, Elton replied:

“Everything is up in the air… boys go back to school… piano won’t go away forever… it’ll be very sporadic, I really don’t want to tour again… I’m not going back to Vegas.”