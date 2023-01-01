A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert join Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack

A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert have joined a cast of musicians for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

The rappers were publicly announced as a part of the soundtrack's line-up on Tuesday. Future, Don Toliver, and English singer-songwriter James Blake were also previously tapped to head up the project.

The soundtrack - curated by prolific rap producer Metro Boomin - has also been set to feature new music from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, NAV, Wizkid, Swae Lee, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, and other rap artists.

Metro has been unveiling the line-up by posting illustrations of each artist in Spider-Man costumes.

Last week, he confirmed that the track Hummingbird would feature Blake, Link Up would feature Toliver, and Self Love would feature Leray.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, features the voices of Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson.

Both the film and its accompanying soundtrack have been scheduled for release on Friday 2 June.