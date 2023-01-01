Rick Astley and Queens of the Stone Age join Glastonbury line-up

Rick Astley and Queens of the Stone Age have joined the line-up for this year's Glastonbury festival.

The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has been set to perform on the Pyramid Stage at midday on Saturday 25 June, while U.S. rockers Queens Of The Stone Age have topped the bill on The Other Stage on Sunday.

"Me and my band are playing Glastonbury! So exciting, such an iconic festival to be part of! We'll be on the pyramid stage on the Saturday, see you there! Rick #glastonbury #glastonbury2023 #ralive2023 @glastofest," Astley wrote on Instagram.

The headliners of this year's event include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Sir Elton John - who'll be playing the last U.K. show of his farewell tour on the Pyramid Stage.

The 2023 line-up also features Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maneskin, Lewis Capaldi, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Blondie, and many more.

Folk singer-songwriter Yusuf, also known as Cat Stevens, has been set to play the festival's Sunday afternoon "legends slot".

Glastonbury runs from 21 to 25 June in Pilton, Somerset in England.