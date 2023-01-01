Kesha announces 20-city U.S. tour

Kesha has announced a 20-city tour in support of her latest album Gag Order.

On Tuesday, the Die Young singer announced a North American tour in support of her newest album, Gag Order. She is set to tour later this year with special guest, musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

Revealing the tour on Instagram, the 36-year-old stated, "GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO'S TURNING UP?"

Kesha then took to the comments on the post to write, "We gonna burn the house down bby (sic)."

The tour will kick off on 15 October in Dallas, Texas, and wrap up on 18 November in Los Angeles.

Gag Order, the singer's fifth studio album, was released on 19 May. Kesha recently told Rolling Stone that the album is "the most intimate thing I've ever created".

"I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," Kesha told the magazine. "It's scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking - but it's also so healing."

Jake Wesley Rogers, 26, also shared the announcement, tweeting, "I'm going on tour with @KeshaRose this fall tickets on sale this Friday, June 2 at 10am local!!!! AHHHHH."