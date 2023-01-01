Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum

Sia has revealed that she is on the autism spectrum.



During an episode of Rob Has a Podcast hosted by Rob Cesternino, the 47-year-old singer indicated that she received a late diagnosis.



"I'm on the spectrum, and I'm in recovery and whatever - there's a lot of things," she said. "For 45 years, I was like... 'I've got to put my human suit on. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."



The Chandelier singer, who has been open about her battle with substance abuse, opened up more about her sobriety and being neuroatypical as she spoke to Survivor contestant Carolyn Wiger.



"Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neuroatypicality you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you're filled with secrets and... living in shame," Sia continued.



"When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest darkest most shameful secrets and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time, we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are and then we can start going out into the world..."



The announcement comes two years after the performer was heavily criticised for casting her longtime collaborator, Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a nonverbal autistic character in her 2021 feature directorial debut, Music.



Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact, communicate, learn, and behave.