NEWS Lewis Capaldi set for second week at Number 1 with 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' Newsdesk





Following his arrival at Number 1 last week with the fastest-selling album of 2023 so far, Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is once again in the lead to take the top spot, just ahead of two former Number 1s. Taylor Swift’s Midnights (2) rises thanks to the release of Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (3) is back on the ascent as he brings his Love On Tour show home to the UK.



Two albums by Tina Turner are tracking for the Official Albums Chart Top 10 this week, as UK music fans pay tribute to the legend, who died last week aged 83.



Anointed the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina’s greatest hits compilation The Platinum Collection is her biggest climber so far this week, looking to enter the Top 10 for the first time at Number 8, having peaked at Number 14 in 2009. It could be joined at Number 10 by her former chart-topping 1989 LP Foreign Affair, known for its biggest single, The Best.



But that’s not all, as two more records by the pop icon could also make it into the wider Top 40 this week. 1994 compilation The Collected Recordings is predicted to enter the chart for the first time ever at Number 12, while Tina’s iconic 1984 career comeback vehicle Private Dancer could bow at Number 31, having peaked at Number 2 upon its original release.



Leading the pack for this week’s highest new entry is Simply Red’s Time (4) which could grant Mick Hucknall and co. their 15th Top 10 LP. This is very closely followed by other prospective high debuts from Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks’ second album My Soft Machine (5), and Sparks’ The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (6), which could be their highest UK chart peak since 1974.



The 50th anniversary re-issue of Mike Oldfield’s influential debut album Tubular Bells, which originally topped the chart in 1973, is set to send the album back into the chart at Number 9.



Outside the Top 10, US rapper Lil Durk aims for a Top 20 debut with his new album Almost Healed (13), which contains collaborations with the likes of J Cole, Future and Alicia Keys. It would be the Chicago native’s sixth Top 40 collection.