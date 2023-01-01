NEWS Elton John: 'I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate' Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Elton John spoke to Scott Mills on his Radio 2 show today where Elton chats about his forthcoming headlining set at Glastonbury, his current tour, what he’ll do after it finishes, and collaborating with Dolly Parton.



Scott: So you’re headlining Glastonbury Pyramid’s stage on Sunday night this year… I can’t believe you’ve never played it before?

Elton: It’s the first time I’ve been asked… it’s come at the right time, I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and it’s the most wonderful way to sign off in England… I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are.



Scott: What’s the farewell tour meant to you?

Elton: It’s been everything I’d hoped it would be and more… it’s been better than I could ever have imagined it to be… I float off the stage into oblivion.



Scott: You said you feel the most comfortable you’ve ever felt on stage?

Elton: I’m happy, I’m happy in my personal life and my professional life, everything in my life is so wonderful… so I think that’s why the performances really satisfy me.



Scott: Do you think you’ll miss it when the tour is over?

Elton: No way.



Scott: What is your ideal life when the tour is over?

Elton: Everything is up in the air… boys go back to school… Piano won’t go away forever… it’ll be very sporadic, I really don’t want to tour again… I’m not going back to Vegas.



Scott: You’re collaborating with Dolly Parton on her new album?

Elton: Yes, true.

