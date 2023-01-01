Taylor Swift will miss 'dressing room heart to hearts' with Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift will miss her "dressing room heart to hearts" with Phoebe Bridgers during the remainder of her tour.

The All Too Well singer had been supported by Phoebe as one of her opening acts during the U.S. leg of her The Eras Tour, but their three shows at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend marked the end of Phoebe's run.

Taylor took to Instagram on Monday to share a message to Phoebe, writing, "@Phoebebridgers, I'll miss you out there my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts."

In addition to being the opening act, the Motion Sickness singer joined Taylor onstage to perform their duet Nothing New during the Red segment of the show.

Before singing the song on Sunday night, Phoebe sweetly told Taylor, "You are my hero."

After sharing a hug, Taylor responded, "Thank you for being the friend that you've been to me. This is really something we could've written in a note to each other. Just be like, 'Thank you for being a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting. I love you with everything,' but yeah, this is the last time we're gonna get to sing together on this tour."

Posting photo highlights of her three nights in East Rutherford, the 33-year-old singer added in her Instagram post, "I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I'm still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights (sic)! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!"

The Eras Tour resumes in Chicago on Friday.