Taylor Swift missing dressing room 'heart-to-hearts' with Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift is missing her dressing room "heart-to-hearts" with Phoebe Bridgers.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner had the 'Motion Sickness' hitmaker, 28, open for her on 12 dates of 'The Eras Tour' and the pair also performed 'Nothing New (Taylor's Version)'.

And while the 'Anti-Hero' singer is excited to have rising star OWENN with her throughout June and in August, she will miss Phoebe.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker also gave a shout-out to rapper Ice Spice, 23, who joined her at the past three shows to perform their remix of 'Karma'.

She captioned a snap from their last show together at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday (28.05.23): "Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you. @phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to heart. I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago! (sic)"

Thanking both Taylor's fans (Swifties) and her own (Munchkins), Ice Spice tweeted: "taylor and the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu and btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b**** win. i love u 4L (sic)"

The global jaunt continues in Chicago on Friday (02.06.23) with support from OWENN and girl in red.