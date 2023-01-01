'I don't think it's the end': Adam Lambert on his future with Queen

Adam Lambert doesn't believe his journey with Queen is over yet.

The 'American Idol' alum admits he thought his first-ever performance with guitarist Sir Brian May, 75, and drummer Roger Taylor, 73, on the talent show in 2009 was a "one-off", and he never imagined they'd continue performing together across the globe for more than a decade.

Asked if he thinks there will be another UK tour, Adam, 41, told Metro.co.uk: "Not that I’m necessarily aware of, but I know that it’s not out of the question. I mean, we just kind of keep going, don’t we?

"Last summer was such a treat, we had a blast. It was a really beautiful tour, and we were very excited to get back on the road in front of the fans. And 10 sold-out shows at the O2 was a big milestone for me, personally. I’m so grateful for the journey that we’ve been on together.

"I know when I first performed with them, I thought it was probably going to be a one-off and then one thing led to another and it just snowballed and it became this beautiful relationship that we’ve continued over the past 10 or so years. And I’m delighted, I’m so excited to get back on the road in the States."

The 'Rhapsody Tour' of North America kicks off in October.

On their future, he added: "And I don’t think that’s the end. I think there’s probably more where that came from."

Brian previously revealed there are still some fans who are unhappy that Queen + Adam Lambert even tour, but he insists late frontman Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 aged 45 due to complications from AIDS - would be happy that the band have continued to play their music.

He said previously: “There are people who like we shouldn't even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and that's not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps his legacy alive."

Despite his own astonishing vocal abilities, Brian thinks that Freddie would have been a little bit jealous of Adam’s incredible singing voice.

He said: “I've heard a billion voices in my life, and I've never heard a voice like Adam's. Time and time again, I can picture Freddie saying, 'You b******!' Because Adam's range is so ridiculous, isn't it? And so often, I've found myself wishing that Freddie and Adam could have gotten together, because they would have had the greatest time. They're so similar in some ways, personally and musically."