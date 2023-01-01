Hayley Kiyoko 'so proud' to headline Canada's first queer festival

Hayley Kiyoko is “honoured” to headline Canada’s first queer music festival.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress - who is openly queer - will top the bill at Toronto's Lavender Wild this weekend.

She told ET Canada: “I’m so proud of Toronto.

“And I’m so lucky to be a part of it. It’s going to be a very special weekend, but it’s just so important to have representation and to be able to have festivals that can bring like-minded people together and an amazing community together to celebrate themselves, especially during pride.”

The one-day extravaganza takes place at RBC Echo Beach on Sunday, June 4, and Hayley will be joined by the likes of Girl in Red, Daya, The Aces and G Flip.

She added that she is “very, very honoured to be a part of it. I’m so excited to see so many of my peers, Girl in Red, Daya [and] G Flip there. There’s so many amazing artists that are going to be performing.”

The queer festival slot comes after Hayley was recently threatened with legal action by an "undercover" police officer for inviting drag queens to perform on stage at her concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pop star risked getting into trouble with local law enforcement for allowing the drag stars to be part of her concert earlier this month.

She shared on Instagram: "The past 48 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least. Our day off in Nashville we went to a drag show at @playnashville and I had the honor of being brought on stage. We then planned to have some fabulous queens join us during my show the next day.

"At soundcheck the day of, I was advised by local law enforcement that having a drag performance at my all-ages show could result in legal action. They warned us to not bring any drag performers on stage. I was shattered as you can see in the videos, I recorded reacting to the situation in real-time before the show started.

"I never want to put anyone in a position to be at risk or in danger in any way. But also where is the line of being silenced? How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community? I find pride in making sure my concerts are safe places for ALL. How can I do that if we aren’t allowed to be ourselves, especially at a predominantly queer concert? We deserve to have a safe space to be ourselves while we navigate the evil that is threatening our own existence."

The drag queens showed "no fear" as they agreed to perform despite the state's recently-passed anti-drag bill.

It prohibits adult cabaret from performing on public property and other places where minors could be present, and it includes “male or female impersonators” under the banner of “adult cabaret.”

Violators would face a fine of up to $1,000, and up to two years in prison.