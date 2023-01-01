Matty Healy seemingly addresses Taylor Swift dating rumours

Matty Healy has seemingly addressed rumours of a relationship with Taylor Swift.

While performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival, The 1975 frontman seemingly hinted at his rumoured romance with the Lover singer.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he joked to the crowd, via Page Six. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

Matty and Taylor first sparked dating rumours in May this year after Matty was spotted at Taylor’s Nashville concert. Sources for The Sun claimed at the time that the singers had been dating for two months, and were “madly in love”.

Neither Matty nor Taylor have confirmed their romance publicly.

The rumoured couple were later spotted kissing at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Matty has also been seen sneaking into Taylor’s New York apartment.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before,” Taylor told concertgoers last week. “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”