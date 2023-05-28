Kylie Minogue 'bursting with joy' over Padam Padam success

Kylie Minogue is "bursting with joy" over the success of 'Padam Padam.'

The legendary pop star - who became the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 album in five consecutive decades with the release of her last record 'Disco' in 2020 - returned to the charts with the lead single from her forthcoming album 'Tension' to cricial acclaim last week and thanked fans for the reaction as she celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday (28.05.23).

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so so much for all the birthday messages and the 'Padam' reaction and the love, it has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can't thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much!"

It was recently reported that Kylie was planning to release a new song days before her birthday with her first arena tour since 2018's 'Golden Tour' also said to be part of her huge comeback.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.

“It is being kept under lock and key and hardly anyone at her record label has even heard it.

"It’s classic Kylie and is sure to go down well with fans."

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who is known for having explored a variety of music genres throughout her career including, pop, Indie, country, and disco - recently teased that her upcoming 16th LP will be a mixture of electro and 90s house music.

She told The Irish News: "I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, 90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance."

'Tension' is set for release on September 22.