'It's torturous!' James Arthur has to find new ways to perform his signature song

James Arthur has to find new ways to keep his signature song "interesting."

The 35-year-old singer shot to fame in 2013 as the winner of 'The X Factor' and released 'Impossible' as his winner's single but admitted that it can be "torturous" to play over and over again unless he can find different ways to "evolve" it.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "A lot of the fans that come to the shows might wanna hear that song so I think what keeps it interesting is just trying to evolve it or develop it in a way that's different for me as well because otherwise it's just torturous to play the same thing over and over again. I used to kind of look it like I just wanted to play the new album and I didn't want to play the old songs and I wanna be known for what I'm doing right now but I kind of feel blessed now. "

Meanwhile, James also went on to set a UK record when his 2016 single 'Say You Won't Let Go' notched up 2.2 billion views on Spoitfy and admitted he is "blown away" by those kind of statistics as he noted that his new single 'A Year Ago' is a return to his classic kind of sound.

He added: "Those stats kind of blow me away, it's weird when you have a song that connects with people on such a big scale like that, you kind of feel overwhelmed by it or in the shadow of it all the time but if that's the height of my career then I can't really complain. I feel like I'm just starting, though! My new song is kind of a bit of a return to the sound people would recognise me for. The last album, I was having a bit of fun trying something different in lockdown. I was obsessed with having a coherent sounding album and I realised when I toured it that I could've just presented in the way I've done this new song."