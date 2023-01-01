Jess Glynne snubbed Jay-Z to get her telly installed

Jess Glynne skipped meeting Jay-Z because she had to wait for a delivery.

The ‘Hold My Hand’ hitmaker signed to his management firm Roc Nation last year and got the chance to meet the ‘99 Problems’ rapper, 53, but couldn’t make it in that day because she was waiting for her telly to be delivered and installed.

The 33-year-old singer told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I was meant to meet him, but I was getting my TV fitted on the day.

“I was in LA, and I was in a brand new apartment. I had loads of workmen delivering stuff and putting things in, and I was meant to be in the office.

“I was like, ‘Ah yeah, I can’t make it’. Partially nerves but partially I had people fitting my TV.

“He found it funny though, so that’s OK. He laughed, he respected the fact I had to get my s*** together, you know. I was doing what real people do.”

Jess admitted she went through a “really dark space” before finally deciding to leave Atlantic Records.

She said: “It really was a very nerve-wracking time of my life. It was very brave and bold and I think you never know what the outcome is going to be when you make such big decisions.

“But for me, I was at a point where a lot had happened in my life, and life is short.

“It’s important to put happiness, mental health and greatness in front of you, rather than suppress it.

“If you do that, I think you’re going to be a very depressed person, and I think I was in a really dark space.

“It was a clash. It got to a point with my record label where we had extremely different creative views and I think it was important I had a team around me that understood and believed in what it was I wanted to achieve.

“That’s where it made complete sense for us to go our separate ways.

“For me to be my authentic self and do what felt right, it was like, I either stick in a relationship that isn’t going to provide what I want or I make a decision to choose me and do what I want.”