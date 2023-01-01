Billie Eilish fires back at critics of her evolving style

Billie Eilish has hit out at critics of her evolving sense of personal style.

While the Bad Guy singer used to be known for her signature baggy outfits, over the past two years, she has stepped out in a variety of fashion-forward looks.

But taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Billie blasted the "bozos" online who constantly comment on the way she dresses.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," she wrote. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."

Billie went on to insist some of her social media critics were "true idiots" who need to "let women exist".

"FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things. Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew," the 21-year-old continued. "And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

During a previous interview for the June 2021 issue of British Vogue, Billie she finds fashion and clothing to be a source of empowerment.

"Showing your body and showing your skin - or not - should not take any respect away from you," she argued at the time.