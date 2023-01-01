Zayn Malik thanks fans for support in rare message

Zayn Malik has thanked fans for their ongoing support in a rare social media message.

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter on Saturday to upload a heartfelt post dedicated to his 30 million followers.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to," he wrote. "Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."

Zayn didn't offer any further reason for the update.

The British star has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, particularly after he and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid split in October 2021.

The pair - who share a two-year-old daughter - parted ways after the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of striking her.

Zayn later entered a no-contest plea relating to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to a year of probation and to complete an anger management course.

The 30-year-old dropped his third solo studio album, Nobody Is Listening, back in January 2021.