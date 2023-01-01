NEWS Taylor Swift takesover as Karma, Hits Different and Snow On The Beach head for UK Top 10 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Taylor Swift is making moves for an Official Singles Chart takeover this week with a three tracks from the newly-released Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) heading for the Top 10.



Leading the pack is Karma, looking to rise a massive 65 places to Number 2 following the release of its Ice Spice remix. It could be followed by a new entry from fan favourite Hits Different (8) and Snow On The Beach feat. Lana Del Rey (10), which gets a boost from a re-recording featuring additional Lana vocals in a full verse.



But Taylor still is no match for the miraculous might of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding. Miracle is on track for an eighth week at Number 1 in the UK.



J Hus is looking to secure the highest new entry on Friday, with It’s Crazy heading for Number 6 in what could become his fourth UK Top 10 entry.



This Barbie is making a hit! Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, taken from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film Barbie is looking to debut at Number 16.



The Padamic is far from over. Following rapturous reception to its chart debut on Friday. Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam could move up in its second week, possibly even cracking the Top 20 (18).

