'Life is full of ups and downs!' Mimi Webb on putting her heartbreak into music

Mimi Webb puts "all of her life experience" into her music.

The 22-year-old pop star - who has been dating friend JP since April - used a previous breakup as the inspiration for her album 'Amelia' and explained that she is able to "appreciate" the ups and downs of life when she writes about it.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "I feel like I just pull from so many different situations in my life, as well as chapters and experiences. For me, it is about taking all of those, everything from my journey, and putting it towards my music. You never know, I could have another heartbreak.

"But I really appreciate that journey of life, especially when I write about it, because it makes you realise life is actually so up and down, and that is just part and parcel of it all. You have your highs and lows and then you just have to enjoy every second of it.”

The 'Red Flags' hitmaker previously explained that she had "never" dated a friend before and it was "nice" to be happy on her latest tour after enduring heartbreak throughout all of her previous shows.

She told The Mirror: "On all my past tours I’ve been going through break-ups and heartaches – that’s where the whole 'Amelia' album has come from, so it’s nice to be a happy girl on tour this time.

[JP and ] been friends for years – we’re best friends – and it was just the right time and it worked out.

"I’ve never done that before, dated someone I’ve known for a while, but it’s a really nice, healthy way of doing it. Everyone loves him. We were sound-checking earlier and he was dancing on the stage He’s been there with me since the start so he knows everything. It’s really lovely.”