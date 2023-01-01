Miley Cyrus discusses her 'moment' after releasing Flowers

Miley Cyrus considered whether she had achieved her career "moment" when she released the song Flowers.

During an in-depth interview with British Vogue, the 30-year-old hitmaker shared her thoughts on how the track, the lead single on her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, set several records in the industry charts.

Recalling how fellow performer Lil Nas X once asked her whether the success of the song made her "anxious", Miley insisted it doesn't in the slightest.

"I was like, 'No. I might be number one now, but number two is on its way,'" she recounted. "Everything is seasonal. A lot of headlines (recently) have said, 'This is Miley's moment.' And I'm like, 'That's exactly what it is. It's a moment. And it will be over.'"

Miley argued that she's not "pessimistic" and noted that she didn't even have her phone with her when her latest album dropped.

"My boyfriend brings his phone and I don't bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would (chart at), and it wasn't of importance to me because it wouldn't have changed anything. Someone could say, 'It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul...'" the star shrugged. "I've been in the Garden of Eden before and I've taken the red apple, and it never feels good."

Endless Summer Vacation was released in March.