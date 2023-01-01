Niall Horan doesn't want to compete with One Direction bandmates

Niall Horan doesn't want to compete with his One Direction bandmates.

Although Niall, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have all gone on to release solo records, Niall insisted that there is no competition between them.

He told Variety: "I don’t think so. Everyone releases different types of music. It’s a great watch as a friend. There’s a bond there that can’t be broken and we’re always supporting each other.”

Niall will release his third solo album 'The Show' next month and says it represents a new direction for his music.

He explained: "If I made this album four years ago, I probably wouldn’t have written some of those songs. The pandemic was a good time for me to reflect on everything that’s happened up until that point.

"I wanted to say things I hadn’t said before. Writing a song like ['The Show']makes you start to think about what else you should be grateful for. I guess [the album] is quite contemplative but there’s fun stuff in there too. There’s definitely more of an alternative approach than probably we would’ve had previously.

“I obviously make music for myself, but I never try to alienate. I want the fans to enjoy it. This is just a nice progression. There’s nothing in there that would scare people away.”

And, Niall, 29, can't wait to hit the road with his new record.

He said: "It’s the best part of what we do. Getting out there every night, feeling that feeling, playing tunes that you’ve written, hearing them sung back, there’s no feeling that can replace it."