Nick Cave was "extremely bored and completely awestruck" at King Charles III's coronation.



During an appearance on the Ways To Change The World With Krishnan Guru-Murthy podcast on Friday, the Australian singer spoke about attending the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.



"I went along to the coronation entirely out of curiosity and (I) found the whole thing to be acutely interesting, to say the least, I would say," he said. "Because I thought I would feel things when I went to the coronation, but I didn't know that I would feel them in such an extreme way and they were conflicted feelings, and sometimes I felt extremely bored, other times completely awestruck by the event, extremely moved by the music."



He continued, "(George Frideric Handel's) Zadok The Priest was something from outer space, kind of amused by what was going on, angered by what was going on so... it brought up a lot of different sort of things."



The Red Right Hand singer was chosen as part of a group of 14 "outstanding Australians" to attend the extravagant event. The group included soccer star Sam Kerr, comedian Adam Hills, and opera singer Yvonne Kenny.



The Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds vocalist previously defended his decision to accept an invitation to the coronation. He explained that he was not a "monarchist or a royalist" but had an "inexplicable emotional attachment" to the royal family.