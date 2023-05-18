NEWS Peter Gabriel gearing up for UK dates Newsdesk Share with :





Following a string of sensational performances across Europe, iconic musician Peter Gabriel is gearing up for his highly anticipated UK tour dates.



The European leg of the tour kicked off in Krakow, Poland on May 18, 2023, followed by a series of shows that have garnered tremendous acclaim and captivated fans across the continent. The mesmerizing performances, showcasing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, Gabriel's mastery of the stage, combined with his unparalleled catalogue of music, has left audiences in awe and eager for more.



As Gabriel's European dates draw to a close, anticipation is mounting for the UK leg of the tour. Fans across the United Kingdom are eagerly awaiting their chance to witness the magic of Peter Gabriel's live performance. The upcoming UK dates promise to be a real celebration, blending new material and beloved hits, in a spectacular musical and visual feast. The UK tour will commence on Saturday the 17th of June 2023, at Utilita Arena Birmingham.



The Tour – Europe 2023

Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen

Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Thursday 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June London, UK The O2

Tuesday 20 June Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

