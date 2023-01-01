NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s 'Miracle' settles in for seventh week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for a seventh, non-consecutive week with Miracle.



Once more the most-streamed song in the country over the last seven days, Miracle now leapfrogs past We Found Love with Rihanna and Promises with Sam Smith to become Calvin’s second-longest-running chart-topper in the UK. Only One Kiss with Dua Lipa held on for longer, with eight weeks at Number 1.



With seven weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart, Miracle also helps Ellie join the ranks of female acts with the longest-running Number 1 singles in UK chart history. Other female acts to secure a seven-week stretch at Number 1 include the likes of Cher with Believe and the Spice Girls with Wannabe.



Following the Number 1 debut of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, several tracks by Lewis Capaldi are present this week; former Number 1 Wish You The Best is up two (3), while Haven’t You Ever Been In Love Before? Enjoys a Top 30 debut (28).



This week’s highest new entry goes to Lana Del Rey, who secures her first solo UK Top 10 in more than a decade with Say Yes To Heaven (9). It becomes Lana’s sixth career Top 10 hit, she last charted here on her own with Born To Die also reaching Number 9 in 2012.



After a history-making week for Eurovision on the Official Chart, an impressive trio of entries hold on for a second week; 2023 victor Loreen spends a second week in the Top 5 with Tattoo (4), while Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha (15) and Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song (19) are still present in the Top 20.



Several songs also move up to new peaks inside the Top 20 today; Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s Dancing Is Healing (14) and Lil Durk and J Cole’s All My Life (16).



As Beyoncé’s London dates for the RENAISSANCE tour creep closer, CUFF IT continues to catch a second wind (19) while AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM gets its UK chart debut thanks to a new remix featuring Kendrick Lamar (22).



Padam Padam fever! Kylie Minogue delivers the UK’s best-selling single of the week and her highest-charting single in nearly a decade.



She’s only gone and Padam it! Proving that she truly is queen of the comeback, Pop Princess Kylie Minogue lands the UK’s best-selling single of the week, smashing back into the Official Chart Top 40 today, with her highest-charting single in nearly 10 years with addictive electro-pop tune Padam Padam (26).



Igniting social media this week – it’s a Padamic! – Padam Padam is Kylie’s 52nd Top 40 entry, and her highest-charting song in the UK since Into The Blue hit Number 12 in 2014. The track is the UK’s most-downloaded song of the week, scooping Number 1s on the Official Singles Sales Chart and Download Chart.



The Australian superstar is no stranger to chart success, with seven Number 1 singles and eight Number 1 albums under her belt. In 2020 she set a new record with the release of DISCO, Kylie became the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 album in five consecutive decades.



Elsewhere, Post Malone is another new entry today with Mourning, the second single from his upcoming album Austin (35), the Jonas Brothers move up one to a new peak with the funky Waffle House (36) and, as Harry Styles’ Love On Tour returns to the UK next month, Late Night Talking re-enters the Top 40 (37) having peaked at Number 2 last year.



And finally, Becky Hill and Lewis Thompson’s new collaboration Side Effects climbs up into the Top 40 for the first time (40). It becomes Becky’s 17th Top 40 hit and Lewis’ first Official Chart appearance as a named artist. As a producer, he hit Number 1 in 2020 with Joel Corry and MNEK’s Head & My Heart, as well as a further Top 10 singles.

