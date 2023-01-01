Celine Dion cancels Courage World Tour

Celine Dion has cancelled the remainder of her Courage World Tour due to ongoing health issues.

The My Heart Will Go On singer has cancelled the remaining 42 dates on the European leg of her world tour while she continues to receive treatment for Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), which currently prevents her from performing.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" the Canadian singer said in the statement.

The 55-year-old has been postponing or cancelling shows since late 2021, when it was revealed that she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms". In December 2022, she announced that she had been diagnosed with a "very rare" neurological disorder called SPS, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

In Friday's announcement, Celine's team insisted she "is working hard on her recovery" but is currently "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour". They assured fans in Europe that she hopes to perform for them soon.

The rescheduled European tour had been due to begin in Amsterdam, the Netherlands in August and conclude in London in April 2024.