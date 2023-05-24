Miley Cyrus defends her decision to take a break from touring: ‘I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation!’

Miley Cyrus has defended her decision to take a break from touring.

The 30-year-old singer released her latest album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March and said in a recent interview with British Vogue that she “can’t do another arena tour” – causing uproar among legions of her fans.

In a lengthy statement posted on Wednesday (24.05.23) to her Instagram, the pop star doubled down on her decision by telling her followers: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win we win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart.

“I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.

“Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.

“These looks I’ve been turning don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW.”

Admitting she could backtrack on her decision, Miley added: “If you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too.

“Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

She had told Vogue: “After the last (arena) show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.

“Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”