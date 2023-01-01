Sia gives $130,000 to three favourite Survivor contestants

Sia has donated a total of $130,000 (£105,000) to her three favourite contestants from the 44th season of Survivor.

After the season finale aired on Wednesday night, the Cheap Thrills singer announced that she would continue her tradition of giving out the Sia Award. Since the show's 33rd season, Sia has awarded cash to her favourite contestants.

This year, the singer offered $15,000 (£12,000) to fourth-place contestant Carson Garrett, $15,000 (£12,000) to fifth-place contestant Lauren Harpe, and $100,000 (£81,000) to third-place contestant Carolyn Wiger.

"I wanted to tell you that you're awesome, and I really felt the struggle for you and your kids and stuff," Sia told Lauren in a Pop Crave interview following the news. "I wanted to give you not the biggest prize, but I wanted to give you 15 grand just to say, 'I love you' and, 'Keep going.'"

Clarifying that the Sia Award was "a tax-free gift", she added, "That means, I pay the taxes on it; you don't. That's the most I could give you: tax-free. But I just love you so much, and I'm sorry that you missed out right at the end. I really thought you played a good game."

After calling Lauren "rad", Sia thanked her for "what you showed all the single mothers out there" and promised continued financial support in the future.

Carson shared a video on social media of Sia interrupting his interview to announce her gift.

"When your favourite singer of all time interrupts ur #Survivor interview to give you some specials news (sic)," Carson tweeted. "THANK YOU."

In the video, Carson told Sia, "I am your biggest fan. I am in your top 0.1 per cent of listeners on Spotify. Oh my gosh, I am freaking out!"