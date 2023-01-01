Britney Spears breaks silence on reuniting with mum Lynne following feud

Britney Spears has reacted to reuniting with her mum Lynne Spears this week following a years-long feud.

The Princess of Pop's mother Lynne was photographed while waiting to reunite with her eldest daughter in California on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to address Lynne's return into her life and share a sweet throwback photograph.

"My sweet mamma showed up at my doorstep yesterday after three years," she wrote in the caption. "It's been such a long time ... with my family there's always something that needs to be worked out ... but time heals all wounds !!!"

She continued, "And after being able to communicate what I've held for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss...I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

A source told TMZ that the two spent half an hour catching up at Britney's home and the singer's husband, Sam Asghari, was also present.

Another insider told Page Six that Britney and Lynne had recently been "texting more frequently" so the Toxic star was not blindsided by the reunion.

The 41-year-old has openly blasted Lynne on social media for her alleged involvement in her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

In October 2022, Lynne publicly apologised to her daughter on Instagram for all the pain she had suffered during the legal arrangement, but Britney was not receptive and told her to "go f**k" herself.

However, the pop star extended an olive branch in December 2022, writing on Instagram, "After no coffee for 15 years ... Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I'm treated as an equal ... let's have coffee and talk about it !!!"