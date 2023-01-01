Tina Arena announces first new album in eight years: ‘I found solace in music during lockdown’

Tina Arena has announced her first new album in eight years.



The 55-year-old singer – born Filippina Lydia Arena – has titled the record, which will be her seventh entirely in English, ‘Love Saves’, and said it was inspired by lockdown.



She told Rolling Stone: “Like many of us, I retreated inwards during the pandemic.



“I found solace in music. I processed my feelings the only way I know how – through my art.



“From rock bottom, I ran the gauntlet of human emotion. I faced my own demons, emerging the other side transformed, triumphant, renewed, and at peace.



“Remember, be brave, be vulnerable, and love saves!”



Tina has released two new singles ahead of the album’s release on 14 July, with one titled ‘House’ and co-written with Mattias Lindblom, Tania Doko and Michael Zlanabitnig.



There is also a French language version of ‘Dancing on Thin Ice’, with a teaser of the English language version to come.



Tina earlier this year urged artists to inspire political action instead of simply making political statements during an emotional speech at the 2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.



She told a crowd of hundreds of artists and industry professionals as she was honoured with the first ‘Rolling Stone Icon Award’: “We’re not here to relay political messaging, but to inspire political messages.



“We’re here to point fingers at what’s not right, and inspire people to do something about it.



“Never give in, never surrender. We’re here to break rules, not obey them, break balls, and take names.”



Australian music veteran Tina has won seven ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year for her 1995 hit ‘Don’t Ask’ – a category no other solo female artist had won at the time.