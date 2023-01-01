Cher visited 'really sick' Tina Turner before she died

Cher visited Tina Turner in the final months of her life.

A publicist for the What's Love Got To Do With It singer announced on Wednesday that Tina had died aged 83 from a "long illness".

After news of the singer's death broke, Cher appeared on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber and revealed that Tina was "really happy" even though she was "really sick" in the final months of her life.

"I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so that she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" Cher said. "We all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy."

The first time Cher visited Tina at her Switzerland home, she remembered, Tina warned that she didn't have much time to hang out.

"Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy and she wanted to get up and show everything that she'd bought in the house," Cher continued. "She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

Cher noted that Tina had "her dialysis machine in her house". A dialysis machine is typically used by people with kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.

Tina suffered from kidney disease and was donated a kidney by her husband Erwin Bach in 2017, however, no cause of death has been given.

"She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be, but I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,'" Cher recalled, not specifying the illness. "She gave me lots of strength sometimes and I gave her lots of strength, too. I think we were perfect friends for each other truthfully."