Jana Kramer engaged to Allan Russell

Jana Kramer is engaged to her boyfriend Allan Russell after six months of dating.

During a Thursday episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the actress/singer revealed that the former soccer coach popped the question after they walked up to the new house they're building.

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting... on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she recalled. "He said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

She continued, "We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right."

Noting that she "kind of blacked out" so her memory of the details was a little sparse, Jana shared, "It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly, that's exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup."

Jana and Allan went Instagram official in January, when she posted a picture of the pair together at a Nashville bar with the caption, "Back where it all started."

The One Tree Hill actress shares four-year-old Jace and seven-year-old Jolie with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.