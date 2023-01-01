Demi Lovato releases rock version of Cool for the Summer

Demi Lovato has released a rock version of her song Cool for the Summer.

The singer recently revealed on Instagram that she was gearing up to release a rock version of her 2015 pop single, with her sharing a clip of her re-recording edgier vocals in the studio.

Demi first debuted the Cool for the Summer rock version during her Holy Fvck tour in 2022. Released on Thursday, the reimagined song was produced by Warren 'Oak' Felder, Keith 'Ten4' Sorrelles, and Alex Nice.

Max Martin and Ali Payami produced the original song, which appeared on her 2015 album Confident.

The new Cool for the Summer follows Demi's rock reimagining of her 2013 song Heart Attack, which was released in March this year.

"I'm so happy to be able to give a new life to Heart Attack with a sound that reflects where I am with my music," she said in a statement to Rolling Stone at the time. "This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!"

Demi is currently working on the upcoming documentary for Hulu, titled Child Stars. The documentary will "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most famous former child stars".