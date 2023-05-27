Jess Glynne hails 'untouchable' Spice Girls

Jess Glynne remains in touch with the Spice Girls after opening for them on their 2019 stadium tour.

The 33-year-old singer was a huge fan of the chart-topping girl group during her younger years, and she still has fond memories of the tour.

Jess - who is performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday (27.05.23) - told the Sunday Post: "It was incredible. It was crazy because I was their biggest fan as a kid. I had every piece of merchandise, every picture.

"I spent time with them, we hung out and we still communicate to this day. It’s weird to think that at one point in my life, they were these untouchable dolls!"

The London-born star is also thrilled by the success of other British female artists.

She shared: "Just being a woman is hard in this industry. It’s a blessing and it’s so nice to see so many young women coming through. They don’t get enough praise for it where we’re from."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Jess took to social media to reintroduce herself to her fans after a lengthy hiatus.

The singer explained that her outlook on life and her career had been transformed by the death of a friend.

Jess - who released her comeback single, 'Silly Me', in April - wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to re-introduce myself. It has been a while, a lot of time has passed and a lot has changed.

"In 2021 I lost a friend in a really tragic way and it has changed the way I see and feel life. I was deeply unhappy and I was so lost in my career and I felt trapped by people who didn’t believe in me during such a sensitive time.

"I made a decision to walk away from all that negativity and start again because I saw how short life is and how important it is to look after you.

"This was probably one of the toughest, scariest things I have ever done and at the time I had no idea how it would work out but I had to put my happiness and my mental health first no matter what."