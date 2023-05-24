Coldplay dedicate show to 'beautiful Tina Turner'

Coldplay dedicated their show in Barcelona, Spain to "the beautiful Tina Turner".

Chris Martin's band took to the stage at the city's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to perform a concert just hours after news of the superstar's passing broke around the world - and they honoured her memory by dedicating the entire show to her while they also paid tribute by performing 'Proud Mary' - the Creedence Clearwater Revival tune covered by Ike and Tina Turner back in 1971.

According to Billboard.com, frontman Chris dedicated the set to "the beautiful Tina Turner" before belting out an acoustic version of the famous song.

Tina's death was announced in a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the caption read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Since her passing, she has been remembered by artists including Lizzo, who honoured Tina at her show in Phoenix, Arizona by singing 'Proud Mary'.

Lizzo told the crowd: "There wouldn’t be no rock ’n’ roll without Tina Turner! ... Today, we lost an icon and I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry. I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. “As a black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it were not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll."