ABBA rule out 2024 Eurovision reunion

ABBA won’t reunite for The Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

During a recent interview for the BBC, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson were asked whether they were considering making an appearance at next year’s event – especially considering ABBA won the 1974 competition with the song Waterloo.

However, Benny responded with a straightforward “no”.

“Seriously no. No way,” he emphasised. “Well I don’t want to, and if I don’t want to, they won’t go.”

“It’s the same for all four of us. If someone says no, it’s no,” the musician added.

Björn agreed, “Yes, that’s how it works… We could celebrate 50 years of ABBA without us being on stage.”

One of the best-selling acts in music history, ABBA was comprised of Björn, Benny, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Yet, the artists ultimately parted ways in 1982 to pursue other projects and solo careers.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is set to take place in Sweden, with Loreen having won the 2023 competition with the song Tattoo.