Sam Smith cancels rest of UK tour due to 'vocal cord injury'

Sam Smith has cancelled the rest of their 'Gloria' UK tour as they have suffered a "vocal cord injury".

The 'Stay With Me' singer ended their Manchester concert after just four songs on Wednesday night (25.05.23) due to "vocal issues".

The 'Unholy' singer claimed they were forced to cut the gig at the AO Arena short due to not being able to sing after battling a virus a few weeks ago.

And now, Sam has pulled their rescheduled shows in Birmingham and Glasgow, as doctors warned the Grammy winner that they could risk causing "permanent damage" to their voice, with full refunds offered.

A social media statement read: “Due to vocal issues during last night’s Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows.

“Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest.

“Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice.

“If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.”

Apologising for the abrupt end to their Manchester show, Sam wrote: "I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in sound check I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight with a special surprise at the end.

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't.

"I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all.

"I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."

Earlier in the day, Sam had promised a special surprise at the end of the show.

They wrote: "Manchester. We've got a special surprise for you this evening.

"Unholy won't be the last song."

