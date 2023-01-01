Offset not biologically related to Migos bandmates

Offset has clarified that he is not biologically related to Takeoff or Quavo.



While speaking to Variety for an interview published on Wednesday, the rapper paid tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, who died last November after being shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.



In addition, Offset - real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus - explained that while he has often described Quavo, 32, as his "cousin" they aren't actually relatives.



In fact, Offset and Quavo, who is Takeoff's uncle, met in the sixth grade at school.



Elsewhere in the conversation, the hip-hop star described how hanging out with his pals at Quavos home led them to develop their signature "triplet flow".



He also insisted he didn't dream of becoming a performer as a child.



"I started off as a child doing this s**t on accident," the 31-year-old insisted, recalling the opportunities he was presented with as a youngster. "My mama pulled up like, 'Hey, when the music plays, dance!' I'm like eight years old and I get picked to be in a Whitney video. That's big."



He continued, "So that be a reminder: I always think of my past to remind myself, 'This s**t is gonna be fine.' That's how I stay in pocket. That's how I know I'm going to be great."