BTS tease 10th-anniversary celebration

BTS are to stage a major celebration to mark their 10th anniversary as a band.

According to a press release, the K-pop group are planning to celebrate the occasion by throwing an event in Seoul, South Korea.

Scheduled for 17 June, the festival is set to be held in Yeouido and will be open to the public. The release described it as an annual event.

A teaser video advertising the festival dropped on Wednesday, with the words, "BTS Presents Everywhere" written across a purple sky.

Yet, the release clarified that the slogan had two meanings: "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS are present everywhere".

Further information will be shared at a later date.

BTS, consisting of V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, made a splash in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool and singles No More Dream and We Are Bulletproof Pt.2.