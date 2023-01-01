Sam Smith apologises for scrapping concert after four songs

Sam Smith issued a heartfelt apology to fans after ending their concert after just four songs on Wednesday.

The Unholy singer, who performed at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, released a statement shortly after ending the concert, stating that they could not complete the show after they had noticed "something wrong" with their voice.

"Dearest Sailors, I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows," Sam wrote.

Sam, who uses they/them pronouns, insisted that they had "felt fine" during the sound check and had been "excited" to perform the show, which they revealed would've ended with a "special surprise".

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice," they continued. "I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't."

After Sam performed their fourth song, Too Good at Goodbyes, the artist left the stage and the venue went dark. The audience was then informed that the singer would not be returning to the stage due to vocal issues.

"I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all," the Grammy winner concluded their post. "I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."

Earlier in the week, Sam teased a mystery collaboration with Madonna with a brief clip on Wednesday. They had revealed that the Manchester show would not end with the traditional closer, Unholy, leading many to expect a debut of the new track.

In April, the Stay with Me singer postponed a show in Glasgow, Scotland to 25 May as they were battling a virus. It is currently unknown if the rescheduled concert will take place on Thursday night.