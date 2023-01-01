Guns N' Roses adds more acts to BST Hyde Park concert

Guns N' Roses have added more names to their American Express presents BST Hyde Park show.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers previously confirmed The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe will join them at the London concert on June 30.

And now they've added Dirty Honey, James and the Cold Gun, The Dust Coda, Grade 2, Bad Nerves, and The Foxies.

The new additions come after Pink announced more support acts for her two dates at Hyde Park.

The UK's 2022 Eurovision runner-up, Sam Ryder, Sam Thompkins, GAYLE, Maddie Zahm, Mae Stephens and Will Linley will join the 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' hitmaker and pop legend Gwen Stefani at the park on Saturday, June 24.

On night two, on Sunday, June 25, US mega-star Tinashe, Lyra, Valencia Grace, Nell Mescal, Beren Olivia, and Maddie Zahm will play.

Lana Del Rey was revealed as the final headliner of the annual summer concert series on July 9.

The show gives UK fans of the US star another chance to catch the pop star live after her headline set on Glastonbury's Other Stage in June.

Other artists headlining BST this year include Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2), Billy Joel (July 7) and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8).

The summertime event was launched by The Rolling Stones in 2013 when they recreated their 1969 gig.

Since then, the likes of Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, have headlined.

For more information and tickets, head to www.bst-hydepark.com.