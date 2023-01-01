'This is me going full-fledged into my solo career': Offset gives solo album update

Offset needed to "master who I was" before releasing his new solo album.

The 31-year-old rapper was a member of the popular trap trio Migos until he parted ways with the group early last year, with Quavo, 32, and the late Takeoff continuing as a two-piece until the tragic death of the latter, who was shot dead in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022, aged 28.

In February this year, Quavo shared a music video for the tribute song 'Greatness', in which he confirmed that Migos were over.

Offset has opened up in a new cover Interview with Variety about his plans as a solo artist, including his follow-up 2019's 'Father of 4', but admitted he had to do some soul-searching before he shares it with the world.

He said: “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career. The objective is to do it fully and smash s*** and f*** the game up as a solo artist. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Offset - who has Kulture, four, and 20-month-old Wave with fellow rap star Cardi B - added: “Sometimes you gotta sit back and not rush.

“I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now.”

A Capitol spokesperson told the publication: “Offset has made a phenomenal album; we can’t wait until the world hears his masterpiece.

“We’re deep into release planning now and will soon have big news to share!”

Offset was asked about Takeoff - who was like family to him - but had to walk away from the interview for the night because he was overcome with grief.

The only way Offset can get through is by pretending that his death was "fake".

He said: “It’s hard for me to talk about s*** right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s*** is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s*** hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s*** feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Read the full interview here: https://variety.com/2023/music/news/offset-takeoff-death-migos-breakup-solo-album-1235621921/.