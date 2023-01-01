Former Sugababe Heidi Range is eyeing a return to music

Heidi Range has hinted at making a solo comeback.

The former Sugababes member - who was with the girl group from 2001 to 2011 - feels like she's on the verge of a new chapter in her life after just turning 40, and she wants to remember who she was when she was a pop star and would love to show her two young daughters what their mummy can do.

Speaking on Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Spinning Plates' podcast, Heidi - who has Aurelia, five, and 21-month-old Athena, with husband Alex Partakis - said: “I feel like I’m just getting to a new stage where I’m ready to remember who I was.

“When I go to shows, you kind of want to grab the mic and have a go.

“There’s a part of me that would love to show her what mummy can do.

“I’d like to do stuff where they can see me do things now that would inspire them and make them proud as they get older.”

Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan reunited with Siobhan Donaghy - who Heidi took over from after a stint in Atomic Kitten - in 2019 when they regained the rights to the band's name and released a new version of 'Flowers' with DJ Spoony.

And Heidi insists she has "happy" for them to continue the group's legacy.

She commented: “I’m happy for them.

“It’s nice that the songs are still out there.

“I am proud that I was part of the success of the songs.

“I wish them well.”