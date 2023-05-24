Earth, Wind and Fire star dies aged 63

Earth, Wind and Fire guitarist and co-vocalist, Sheldon Reynolds, has died aged 63.

The revered musician's bandmate, Philip Bailey, confirmed the sad news on Wednesday (24.05.23).

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Philip, the legendary R'n'B group's lead singer, recalled how former frontman Maurice White - who died in 2016 aged 74 - was wowed by Sheldon's vocals, as he hailed him an "excellent addition" to the group

In a touching tribute, he wrote on Facebook: "This news of Sheldon Reynolds transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him. Sheldon vocally had Reese down. That’s what Maurice said when he hired Sheldon to share vocals and play guitar. Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family.

Rest in Peace.

PB

Listening to Sunday Morning. (sic)"

Sheldon started learning the guitar when he was eight, and by the age of 12 was considered a prodigy.

After studying at The University of Cincinnati, he set his sights on music.

He first toured with the singer Millie Jackson, before joining the R'n'B group Sun, with whom he recorded three albums.

He's also known for his four-year stint in The Commodores, which began in 1985.

Sheldon sang on their 1985 LP 'Nightshift' and played guitar on their 1986 album 'United'.

Then started his tenure with Earth, Wind and Fire.

He featured on four of their albums, starting with 1987's 'Touch The World', and ending with 1997's 'In The Name of Love'.

With his bandmates, Sheldon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

The Grammy-nominated band also received a nod for Best R'n'B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their 1993 classic 'Sunday Morning'.

As a solo performer, Sheldon featured on Maurice's 1985 self-titled album and Philip's 1989 LP Family Affair'.

He also appeared on Smokey Robinson's 1990 LP 'Love'.

Sheldon was previously married to Janie Hendrix, the adopted sister of guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, between 2001 and 2006.