Sam Smith ends Manchester concert after just 4 songs

Sam Smith ended their Manchester concert after just four songs on Wednesday night (25.05.23).



The 'Unholy' singer claimed they were forced to cut the gig at AO Arena short due to vocal issues after battling a virus a few weeks ago.



However, many fans who attended the gig have claimed that their voice sounded "fine", while another said they sang a song for Tina Turner following the news that the music legend had passed away that day and then the show was pulled.



One gig-goer tweeted: "Tina Turner had died hugged [their] singers sat down sang the song for Tina, then after suddenly went off stage, 15mins later the concert was cancelled. (sic)"



Another wrote: "@samsmith what happened? You were perfectly fine 4 songs in and then you decide to cancel. It’s not good enough. People have spent hundreds on travel/hotels and the tickets and you cancel. There was nothing wrong you sound like you normally do. Why did you cancel?"



In a social media statement, the star explained: "I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in sound check I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight with a special surprise at the end.



"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.



"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't.



"I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all.



"I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."



Earlier in the day, Sam had promised a special surprise at the end of the show.



They wrote: "Manchester. We've got a special surprise for you this evening.



"Unholy won't be the last song."