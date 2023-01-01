Beyoncé, Diana Ross and Elton John pay tribute to Tina Turner

Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Elton John and others have paid tribute to Tina Turner after her death.

A publicist for the Simply the Best singer announced her death on Wednesday, revealing that Tina had died aged 83 in her Zurich, Switzerland home following a "long illness".

Reacting to the news, Beyoncé wrote on her website, "My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Diana told her Twitter followers that she was "shocked" and "saddened" by Tina's death, and added, "Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."

Elton shared a throwback photo of him and Tina on Instagram and wrote, "We have lost one of the word's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Angela Bassett, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do With It, said, "I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.' Angels, sing thee to thy rest...Queen."

Elsewhere on social media, Viola Davis called Tina "iconic" and "brilliant", Oprah Winfrey described her as her role model and "our forever goddess of rock 'n' roll", and Michelle Obama praised the Proud Mary star for being "unstoppable" and "unapologetically herself".

Celebrities such as Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, and Gloria Gaynor also paid tribute.