Taylor Swift teams up with Ice Spice for Karma remix

Taylor Swift has teamed up with rapper Ice Spice for an upcoming remix of her track Karma.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Shake It Off singer revealed that she was set to release a remix of the song, which appears on her 2022 album Midnights, in collaboration with the In Ha Mood rapper.

"Um. SO much to tell you," Taylor wrote, captioning three photos advertising the 'Til Dawn edition of her Midnights album. "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

The singer also revealed that she would release another version of her Lana Del Rey collaboration Snow on the Beach and an as-yet-unreleased track titled You're Losing Me.

"In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice," she continued. "You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach."

She specified that You're Losing Me appears on a special edition CD "only" available on-site at her forthcoming concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend.

The original version of Karma currently closes her shows on The Eras Tour.