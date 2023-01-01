Taylor Swift will release Midnights Til Dawn Edition this week

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)' this week.

The expanded deluxe edition of her 10th album 'Midnights' will drop tonight - appropriately at midnight EST (5am BST) - and will include a new version of 'Karma' with Ice Spice, as well as a re-recorded take of 'Snow On The Beach' with "more" Lana Del Rey.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Taylor wrote: "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch.

"So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedit…!

“In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday!

"This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You’re Losing Me!' "

Taylor will be performing at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 27 and 28 this weekend, giving fans three chances to grab a copy.

Meanwhile, the digital edition of the special release will feature exclusive song 'Hits Different', which has previously only been made available on the Target edition of 'Midnights'.

Fans will be delighted to have Lana more involved with 'Snow On The Beach' after she recently admitted she would have done more if she'd known she was the only feature artist on the track.

She told Billboard: "Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted.

"My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."